The NCAA made a sound decision.

It may be hard for some to believe that the governing body of college athletics isn’t Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil and Thanos all wrapped into one. But on Monday, the NCAA came to the correct conclusion.

An extra year of eligibility is available to spring sport student-athletes, as a majority of their 2020 seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk now is left with much to figure out and many numbers to crunch, with the NCAA voting that schools will decide scholarships for returning seniors on a case-by-case basis — perhaps the most challenging aspect of the whole situation.

So much of the focus in the coming weeks and months will be on the spring athletes and what this decision means going forward. Rightfully so.

But let’s not forget about the winter seasons that came to an abrupt end.

The bad news, as you likely know by now, is that winter sport athletes were not granted the same relief. Schools will not be given an exception to tack more life into these seniors’ collegiate careers.

The NCAA’s reasoning is sensible, no matter how much of a gut punch it is. As big of a mess as figuring out the terms of spring eligibility relief, there would be three times the chaos, if not more, for winter athletes.

As the NCAA noted, some winter sports teams finished their seasons before the mass cancellations, including women’s basketball at Missouri. Those programs yet to turn in uniforms, leotards and singlets had few — albeit significant — events remaining.

The spread of COVID-19 isn’t the NCAA’s fault and it was left in an extremely difficult situation. With its guidelines allowing four years of play in a five-year stretch, many seniors would have received five near-complete years of college sports with an eligibility extension. Spring sport athletes at most would have four-and-a-third completed.

That difference is stark in context.

But the finality still hurts.

Missouri’s indoor track and field team was already in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA championships but never competed.

MU senior Karissa Roman was set to be a competitor in the high jump for her final indoor event as a Tiger. Now she won’t get that opportunity.

Three Missouri gymnasts, five swimmers and two wrestlers have the hard pill to swallow that their Tiger careers ended with an NCAA announcement before they got to compete in this year’s NCAA championships.

Perhaps the most notable impacted MU winter sport athlete is Reed Nikko, the lone men’s basketball senior. Big ‘Sota had become a fan favorite in Columbia, going from role player to outspoken team leader.

His efforts this past winter may be a tiny blip in the long history of Tiger basketball, but to anyone who saw it live, it was special.

Nikko is the first four-year Missouri player to finish his career with a win since Doug Smith in 1991, but that’s not the silver lining he wanted. Nikko was ready with a healthy lineup around him to make a run in Nashville for the SEC’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

It was not to be, but in a weird way, the universe picking Nikko as the lone MU men’s basketball player to get the unfair ax makes sense.

He understands there are bigger causes to fight for these days than anything on the court. Nikko said before his last college game that his interest is piqued in having a professional career, though he said he hadn’t considered it before becoming a regular in the starting lineup in January.

Nikko, an outdoors enthusiast, is mature enough to handle this, as many seniors readying to enter the real world are.

There’s plenty to figure out for the spring, but let’s first take this moment moment to recognize the Tigers who won’t get to write their final chapters.

