Several Missouri football alumni signed undrafted free agent contracts after not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed offensive tackle Yasir Durant, while fellow former MU offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively.

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers each gave opportunities to a pair of Missouri alumni.

The Titans signed linebacker Cale Garrett and kicker Tucker McCann to contracts, while the 49ers signed cornerback DeMarkus Acy. San Francisco has also extended a rookie camp invite to safety Ronnell Perkins.

The Washington Redskins signed wide receiver Johnathan Johnson to a free-agent contract as well.

Missouri had two alums chosen in the draft. The Cleveland Browns selected Jordan Elliott in the third round (88th overall) on Friday, while tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (118th overall) was selected by the Denver Broncos and reunited with former MU quarterback Drew Lock on Saturday morning.

A source told the Tribune on Saturday night that Kelly Bryant was likely to sign an undrafted free agent contract soon but was still working through his options.

Around mid-Missouri, Central Methodist defensive back Malcolm Elmore signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants.

Elmore spent four seasons with the Eagles, garnering 133 tackles and eight interceptions in his career. In 2019, Elmore, a Higginsville native, recorded 58 tackles and a team-high four interceptions during his senior campaign at CMU.