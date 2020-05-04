Missouri men’s basketball is piecing together the puzzle for its 2020-21 nonconference schedule.

The Tigers are set to face Utah as part of their home schedule and more than likely will play Missouri State and Wichita State on the road, with paperwork being finalized for the games against the Bears and Shockers.

The contests were revealed by Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin in a video uploaded to Mizzou athletics’ official YouTube page last Thursday. The video is classified as unlisted by the MU account, meaning it has limited public access. The Tribune received a link to the video Monday.

The matchups against Wichita State and Missouri State will likely be one-for-one contests, according to a source, meaning the Shockers and Bears will play the Tigers in Columbia during a future season.

"We go on the road, it's not final yet with paperwork, but we go on the road to Missouri State," Martin said during the #Mizzoom Inside the Huddle interview, as well as saying the Tigers will play Wichita State.

"Two high-energy games."

Those two matchups next season, along with the Utah game, coincide with a pair of in-state neutral site games already announced: the Border War game against Kansas on Dec. 12 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City and the Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois on Dec. 19 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Missouri is also primed to participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational scheduled for Nov. 19-22 in South Carolina. The rest of the tournament field includes Dayton, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Utah State.

Martin said during the video that the Tigers are still looking to complete their nonconference slate with more games.

The games against Utah, Missouri State and Wichita State have yet to be officially announced by Missouri.

The Utah game is the second of a home-and-home series. Missouri faced Utah in Salt Lake City in November 2017, a 77-59 Utes victory.

Missouri and Missouri State haven’t played each other in a regular-season game since Nov. 18, 1998. It would be the Tigers' first trip to Springfield since Jan. 8, 1941.

Going to Springfield represents a homecoming for Martin, formerly the Bears' head coach. He spent 2008-11 at the helm of the Missouri State program and posted a 61-41 record in three seasons there — including the 2010-11 season in which he led MSU to a 26-9 mark and a first-place finish atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Martin left Springfield to become the head coach at Tennessee, where he was from 2011-14. He then became the head coach at California from 2014-17 before coming to Columbia.

A regional series between Missouri and Missouri State could be financially beneficial due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin is the second-highest-paid of six MU head coaches who are taking a voluntary pay cut from May 1 to July 31, while the university announced plans for unit budget cuts of up to 15%.

UM System President Mun Choi said the university system could experience a revenue shortfall of up to $180 million.

Missouri State President Clif Smart wrote in a recent blog post that MSU athletics is responsible for managing its revenue losses and expense increases, which include more than $600,000 in reduced payments due to canceled Missouri Valley Conference and NCAA basketball tournaments.

By playing in a regional matchup, the two programs would save money on travel and could cut out needing hotel costs altogether.

Martin hasn’t returned to JQH Arena since leading the Bears to the regular-season conference title in 2011.

Former Rock Bridge stars Isiaih Mosley and Ja'Monta Black now play at Missouri State after helping the Bruins to the MSHSAA Class 5 state championship in 2019 in Springfield.

