Area prep softball coaches were in a slightly different position than most other coaches when athletics reopened June 1 for Columbia Public Schools and neighboring districts in Boone County.

Coaches across Missouri were separated from their players when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of offseason softball workouts or spring sports seasons, coaches and athletes were resigned to at-home workouts and Zoom calls.

The shutdown lifted sooner for softball players involved in travel ball than athletes in other sports, however.

Several Battle softball players, for example, began playing non-school travel ball in May, before CPS began allowing teams to start their summer workouts June 1, according to Spartans head coach Joe Henderson. By the time the school team resumed in-person activities, some of the players had already worked off some of the rust from the stoppage.

Battle came together for its first practice June 2 and began summer league play the next day, returning Henderson and his players to some semblance of normalcy.

Rock Bridge head coach Lisa Alvis knew this offseason would look completely different than the usual. Alvis is coming off a successful first year with the Bruins, leading Rock Bridge to a 28-7 record and third-place finish in Class 4.

One huge difference for the Bruins this offseason is the absence of any summer league games. Alvis was in talks with Jefferson City about a league including several members of the new Central Missouri Activities Conference this year, but COVID-19 put an end to those plans.

“We can’t travel outside Boone County due to our CPS guidelines, but I also just nixed games altogether with other schools,” Alvis said. “I’m in a different position than Hickman and Battle because I have more kids. Our school is the biggest (in the area) right now. So I don’t necessarily need to play games with other schools.

“I can intrasquad with my kids if I need to get them live pitching.”

Alvis is more focused on getting her team together and working on building team chemistry after the long layoff. She plans to utilize this time to work in incoming freshmen and foster a feeling of togetherness, especially in light of the protests in Columbia and across the nation after the death of George Floyd while in police custody late last month.

“(We will) just continue to ease in and be around each other, especially with what’s going on in our community,” Alvis said. “It’s about making sure our kids are being safe and understanding that they have a voice and making sure they understand what I expect and what the program is about.”

Another source of concern for Alvis and Hickman head coach Courtney Haskell this offseason is arm care. Most of their players had a prolonged period without playing, then returned to playing five to six times a week.

“I’m probably the only one that was happy they had to take some time off,” Haskell said. “For some people, their bodies never get that time off. For some, it could have been a great thing.”

The rest may have proved valuable, but with that layoff, communication will be more important than ever this summer. Alvis is staying in contact with travel ball coaches to know how much her pitchers are throwing during the weekend, knowing there isn’t a reason to push them during the week depending on their response.

“My biggest concern is arm care because there’s a lot of wear and tear on the shoulder, bicep and elbow,” Alvis said. “It’s really hard to come back in our sport from an arm injury, and I think a lot of people know that games are won and lost in the circle.”

Haskell has a similar approach with her pitchers.

“I hope that if they are extremely sore and my pitcher knows that if they pitched a lot the weekend before and know they will pitch the next weekend, just have a conversation with me,” Haskell said. “It boils down to communication.”

Haskell admitted seeing some rust as the Kewpies began summer league play earlier this month, but that isn’t a major concern moving forward. These days, players are playing nearly every day over the summer and the muscle memory is still there.

It’s only a matter of time before Hickman is firing on all cylinders again.

The summer is the first step, but Haskell’s eyes are still on the fall and what a potential season may look like. Under CPS’ new guidelines, the bulk of the Kewpies’ offseason workouts still look similar, albeit accounting for social distancing and smaller groups.

But the fall remains an unknown.

“It’s a waiting game,” Haskell said. “You wait and plan until the next thing happens, and you have to change your plans. When the next thing happens, you have to change your plans again. I think that’s life, and we’re dealing with something that no one has ever dealt with in our lifetimes.

“... We will figure it out, and sometimes you have to go with the flow.”