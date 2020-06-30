AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, JUNE 30
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
At William Chrisman
Noon — Truman vs. William Chrisman
2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park (William Chrisman Senior Night)
THURSDAY, JULY 2
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
At William Chrisman High School
3 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at All-Independence Meet
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Doosan at Kiwoom, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)
• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy, 5 a.m., Tennis (277)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Brighton, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Boxing: Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson (junior welterweights), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Tennis: 2020 (Re)Open: Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition, 11 p.m., Tennis (277)
• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Hanwha at Kia, 4:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN (13)