Moberly Area Soccer Association continues to accept registrations for youth wanting to play in one of its fall recreational soccer leagues. There are leagues offered for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade.

Participation fee is $75 and includes a team shirt and socks. Deadline to register is July 31.

Volunteer coaches and workers are also in need.

Persons can register and learn more information about MASA by visiting its website at moberlysoccer.org.