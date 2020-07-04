In late-February, Independence Day looked like it would be normal in 2020.

The summer holiday would be a little more than a week before the start of the Southeastern Conference’s annual football media days, originally scheduled to be held July 13-16 in the shadows of the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Mid-March’s shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic has changed so much, however, including this: On Sunday, exactly two months before Missouri football is scheduled to begin its season against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field, there remains significant doubt as to whether that game will actually happen.

All the social distancing, face masks and temperature checks may not save that contest, as the FCS-level Bears do not have the same resources as a Power Five Conference program to ensure the safety of all.

Division I college football games in the Show-Me State have already begun to be canceled because of COVID-19. Dayton was to open the season at Southeast Missouri State. That game was axed this past week.

I don’t mean to be a Debbie Downer. I want college football to look similar to the Saturdays we’ve all experienced in years past. It just doesn’t appear probable at this point that having tens of thousands of people in the same space will happen with this global health crisis still looming over our country and world.

So if we’re willing to rightfully admit that the safety of players, coaches and fans alike is the most important thing, why not work toward a more appropriate solution?

Is it a spring season? Playing the full season behind closed doors? Maybe limited fans with an intense screening process to attend games?

None of us know what will transpire, now less than a month before Division I teams are currently allowed to begin mandatory workouts.

The SEC Media Days were officially postponed by the conference with no make-up virtual date announced yet. Understandably, it seems conference leadership would like to have a solid idea of what their league slate would look like before putting the conference's 14 head coaches prominently into the public eye.

The conference media days event going virtual isn’t the worst idea, even if there wasn’t a pandemic going on. But it is a sharp indication of what’s to come.

Daily coronavirus cases across the country are steeply increasing, with concerning records of more than 50,000 new cases a day being set.

As cases began to decline around Memorial Day, a full season was in view — maybe even one with partial crowds in the stands. For the past three weeks, the skyrocket of cases has put almost everything back into question.

Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz maintains that he’s preparing his team as best as possible to be ready to play Sept. 5.

Drinkwitz hasn’t been told otherwise, so why should he accommodate the what ifs?

Drinkwitz posted on social media this past week that he plans to wear a mask in public to help the chances of a college football season taking place.

If you support his advances in recruiting and to bring MU back to national prominence, maybe he also has a point when it comes to what’s best for his team and college football in the midst of this pandemic?

Since the start of COVID-19, there’s been a lack of leadership from the NCAA, with no comprehensive regulations to keep student-athletes safe.

My take: Make decisions, promote accountability, find what goes wrong and fix it.

It’s a shame the United States has done a poor job containing COVID-19, and it’s going to affect spectator sports for the foreseeable future.

New Zealand held a rugby match with more than 40,000 in attendance a few weeks ago because it thwarted the spread within its borders. The Korean Baseball Organization and English Premier League have returned without a COVID spike in its home countries.

That’s simply a luxury America doesn’t have right now.

The chances of having a full college football season appear to be dwindling with case numbers only expected to continue to rise, according to disease experts.

I wish I had the answers, I don’t. I’m just a mask-wearing reporter. Others may have more leverage than me to make widespread change, but we all need to do our part.

The SEC Media Days typically serve as an unofficial start for the countdown to kickoff.

But in this wild, unimaginable year, when — if ever — will that clock start?

