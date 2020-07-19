Bowfishing offers an exciting way to pursue fish that typically draw little interest with traditional pole-and-line or setline methods. This clinic will cover types of bows, reels, lines, and arrows; as well as fish identification, places to go, and rules and regulations.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a virtual clinic on bowfishing, 6–7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 28.

“Summer is a great time of year to get out on the water, and bowfishing provides another great opportunity for Missourians to enjoy nature, while helping maintain healthy aquatic ecosystems,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver.

MDC will offer this free program to 40 participants via a live webinar, providing opportunities for live questions and answers. Registrants also will receive links to recorded videos and presentations for viewing prior to the live clinic.

Preregistration is required and open through July 21, or until the class fills, at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173555.

This clinic, recommended for ages 11-years and older. Participants younger than 18-years old should have adult supervision.

MDC offers Discover Nature programs to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. For more information about this bowfishing clinic, contact Garver at Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov(link sends e-mail), or (660) 785-2420. Learn more about Discover Nature events in northeast Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/northeastevents .

It remains critically important to maintain physical distancing, handwashing, and other COVID-19 public health measures during outdoor activities. Learn more about COVID-19 safety measures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/.