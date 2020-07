Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Lotte at SK, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour British Masters, 6 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 a.m., ESPN (13)

• World Team Tennis: San Diego vs. New York, 8 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: GVC Eastern European Championship, 9 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• World Team Tennis: Chicago vs. Springfield, 2 p.m., Tennis (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• World Team Tennis: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Bowling: PBA King of the Lanes, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB exhibition: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s soccer: NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal: Portland FC vs. Houston (tape), 11 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at KT, 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Wests at Parramatta, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 (43)

Wednesday’s Radio

• Major League Soccer: MLS Is Back Tournament: Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake, 8 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB exhibition: Royals at St. Louis, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)