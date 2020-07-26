





Shelter Insurance improved to 8-1 on the season by turning back GKC-CPAs 12-7 in Little League Girls Softball Saturday in New Franklin.

Shelter Insurance never trailed in the game against GKC-CPAs and led 5-3 after one, 8-4 after two and 8-6 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth inning, Shelter Insurance outscored GKC-CPAs 4-1.

Lily Chitwood picked up the win in the circle for Shelter Insurance, improving her record to 4-0 on the season. Chitwood pitched all four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up seven runs on six hits and nine walks.

Lydia Burnett took the loss for GKC-CPAs, dropping her to 1-3 on the season. Burnett pitched part of the first and gave up five runs on one hit and five walks. Callie Chitwood then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed seven runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four batters.

Lily Chitwood also led the hitting attack for Shelter Insurance with two singles and one home run. Belle Chitwood finished the game with one double while Lilly Kaullen and Mia Dobson added one single each.

For GKC-CPAs, Kalynn Stephens and Skylar Greenwood each had two singles while Callie Chitwood and Lydia Burnett added one single each.

In the second game, Exchange Bank defeated GKC-CPAs 11-4.

Exchange Bank, 1-8 on the season, opened the game with four runs in the first inning and then sent two runs across in the third, two again in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

GKC-CPAs, meanwhile, scored two runs in each of the second and fifth innings of play.

The loss dropped GKC-CPAs to 5-5 on the season.

Kinsley Washburn paced all hitters in the game for Exchange Bank with two singles and one double.

Katelynn Neal and Addison Baker each had three singles while Lilly Washburn, Canna Jennings and Kendall Wells added two singles each and Jaida Frye, Baylie Bonecutter, Allison Flick and Ava Smith each with one single.

For GKC-CPAs, Callie Chitwood had three singles while Lydia Burnett and Josie Chitwood added one single and one double each. Skylar Greenwood finished the game with two singles while Chloe Chitwood, Korinna Chitwood, Addison Forbis and Mariah Finn contributed one single each.

Sports

Calendar

Wednesday, July 29

Junior Babe Ruth: Prairie Home vs. Central Realty, 6 p.m.; KWRT vs. Imhoff Appliance, 8 p.m.

Cal Ripken Major: Huebert Fiberboard vs. Rt. B Cafe, 6 p.m.; QuinlanAgency.com vs. CARSTAR, 8 p.m.

Babe Ruth 10U softball at Lions park: CARSTAR vs. Lady River Rats, 6 p.m.; Lady River Rats vs. CARSTAR, 8 p.m.

Babe Ruth 16Usoftball at Rolling Hills park: Monteer Plants &Baskets vs. Custom Weatherproofing, 6 p.m.; Custom Weatherproofing vs. Monteer Plants &Baskets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

Junior Babe Ruth: Central Realty vs. Medical Arts, 6 p.m.; New Franklin vs. Imhoff’s Appliance, 8 p.m.