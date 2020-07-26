





Shelter Insurance and GKC-CPAs picked up wins in Instructional League play Saturday in New Franklin.

While Shelter Insurance defeated Jennings Premium Meats 10-7 in the first game, GKC-CPA’s won 14-7 over Chipley &Company in the second game.

In the first game, Shelter Insurance never trailed Jennings Premium Meats and led 3-1 after one, 7-1 after two and 8-5 after four. Meanwhile, after Jennings Premium Meats plated another run in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-6, Shelter Insurance came back and outscored Jennings Premium Meats 2-1 in the sixth for the win.

Lukas Cook led the hitting attack in the game for Shelter Insurance with three singles, one double and one home run.

Luke Chitwood finished the game with two singles, one triple and one home run while Easton Washburn added three singles and one double, Violet Washburn with four singles, Audrey Dobson with two singles and one home run, Jayse McCullough with three singles and Lenny Sue LeCure with one single.

For Jennings Premium Meats, Cayden Long had one single and one home run. Jade Forbis added two triples while Colten Long added one single and one double, Ellie Gerding and Tristan Riekhof each with two singles, Thomas Neal with one double and Bentlee Pohle and Braylan Mize each with one single.

In the second game, GKC-CPAs and Chipley &Company closed out the first inning tied at 4-all. However it was pretty much all GKC-CPAs after that with four more runs in the second, three again in the third and three in the fifth.

Chipley &Company, meanwhile, tacked on another run in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Crew Wilmsmeyer led the hitting attack in the game for GKC-CPAs with two singles and two triples. Conner Boley finished the game with two singles, one double and one triple while Griffin Chitwood and Hays Wilmsmeyer added four singles each, Trevin Fairley with one single and one double, Brayden Ward and Emma Durbin each with two singles and Bryce Grindstaff with one single.

For Chipley &Company, Hudson Shaw had two singles and two doubles. Harper Davis finished the game with four singles while Grayson Richerson added two singles and one home run, Dawson Miller with two singles and one double, Vincent Baker with two singles and Carter Sanders with one single.