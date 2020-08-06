Plenty of attention has been given to the status of college football this fall within the Southeastern Conference and elsewhere, but those aren’t the only student-athletes gearing up for competition.

While NCAA Division II and Division III canceled championships for fall sports Wednesday, no such decision has been made at the Division I level, as leaders hold out hope for sports including soccer, volleyball and cross country.

Missouri women’s soccer has already started fall practices in Columbia, with volleyball and cross country supposed to begin their preseasons soon.

No SEC sport is allowed to start competition until Sept. 1 as things currently stand, but with the fluid circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, that date could be pushed back even further.

Nevertheless, as we look toward the fall, here are five non-football Tigers we hope to get the chance to watch in the coming months:

5. Andrea Fuentes (junior, volleyball)

A lot of Missouri’s hopes of reaching the Sweet 16 in volleyball rest with its senior quartet (more on a key member of that later). But Fuentes is the starting setter and the Tigers’ offense won’t run at an efficient level without her. Last season, Fuentes started all 30 matches in her second year in Columbia, recording a single-season career high with 1,306 assists. The Puerto Rico native also chipped in 53 kills, a .305 hitting percentage, 42 total blocks and 94 points to contribute a well-rounded effort to the MU rotation. The Tigers’ .302 hitting percentage (fourth) and 14.67 kills per set (fifth) each finished in the top five in the country and were possible thanks to the clever offense from Fuentes.

4. Sarah Chapman (senior, women’s cross country)

Chapman was the highest-finishing Tiger in every race she competed in last season. The Maidenhead, England, native finished in the top 20 in five of the six races she competed in during 2019, including two top-three finishes. Chapman competes year-round for Missouri as a member of the school’s indoor and outdoor track teams as well, with her personal bests standing at: 4 minutes, 24 seconds in the 1,500-meter run; 9 minutes, 30 seconds in the 3,000-meter run; and 2 minutes, 15 seconds in the 800-meter run. Expect her to better those times if and when she gets the chance this school year.

3. Julissa Cisneros (junior, soccer)

The Tigers’ leading goal scorer (11) and point-getter (23) from 2019 returns to Columbia, but without the help of Jefferson City native Sarah Luebbert, who graduated and now plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League. The duo of Cisneros and Luebbert combined for 45 points and 19 goals, while the next-highest MU player in both categories had two goals and six points. Cisneros’ production will take center stage in 2020, as her 11 goals from last year were the most scored by a Missouri player since 2009. Cisneros was also the first Tiger in 16 seasons to have a hat trick in a match, doing so against Ohio State last season.

2. Martin Prodanov (junior, men’s cross country)

After the graduation of Thomas George, the only Tiger to represent the school at last year’s NCAA cross country championships, Prodanov returns after a great sophomore season where he also competed year-round. Early in 2020, Prodanov became the first Tiger male to win the SEC title in the mile run. The Plovdiv, Bulgaria, native snatched the lead with less than 20 meters remaining in that indoor track race and earned his first overall conference title. On the cross country side, Prodanov finished second for Missouri runners during his last four performances of the season behind George, including a 26th-place finish at the SEC championships and a 34th-place result at the NCAA Midwest Regional.

1. Kylie Deberg (senior, volleyball)

Deberg might be the most prolific player on a deep Missouri volleyball team. Her list of accomplishments throughout her college career is long and should grow more with her being far from the only weapon the Tigers have. Other attackers such as Leketor Member-Meneh, Tyanna Omazic and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana will keep opponents guessing where a kill could come from on every play. Deberg’s 6-foot-4 frame makes her approach dangerous from anywhere on the court. In 2018, Deberg was an honorable mention All-American. Last season, she earned second-team All-American honors by attaining 524 kills, 49 aces and 612.5 points. Her kills and 4.72 kills per set were the most by a Tiger during a single season in program history.

