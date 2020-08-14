With cool morning temperatures and a group of excited players, Kirksville football coach Kevin Krietemeyer couldn’t have asked for a better first week of practice.

There was plenty of excitement at Spainhower Field, as the team not only fed off its new coach but was also glad to get back to some normalcy during the ongoing pandemic. And if there’s one thing Krietemeyer needs for his offense, it’s energy.

He wants to play fast and keep other teams confused. Wednesday was the first day he implemented his up-tempo playcalling, and the Tigers had a good grasp of it. Krietemeyer called the play and then counted the seconds until players were in formation and calling hike. There was just one low snap during the drill, and all of the plays were executed in six seconds or less.

"If we can play as fast as I want to play and they understand it, it goes a long way," Krietemeyer said. "They’re gassed now, but we’re getting used to it. Other teams will not get used to it. If we push the tempo that we want to play offensively, we can rotate our skill (players), rotate the d-line, and give them breaks."

As Krietemeyer said, he is rotating receivers and defensive lineman in and out, which is the plan for this season. He has eight solid lineman and 10 or so receivers he wants in the mix each Friday night. Rotating will keep those players fresh, and Krietemeyer also said he only wants offensive skill players playing on that side of the ball. He doesn’t want those players to burn the candle at both ends.

Getting more receivers involved should keep defenses honest, so they don’t just hone in on returning All-State tight end Noah Copeland. Copeland will get double-teamed on almost every play, so other receivers have to make defenses pay for that. Fellow returning receivers such as Andrew Nothdurft, Lane Feeney and Sam Thomas will shoulder those responsibilities, as well as some younger guys.

"We’re going to have to make sure other guys are getting open and getting the ball so they can’t cheat us," Krietemeyer said. "They’ll put a guy on (Copeland) and one over the top of him, and that’s going to be tough. Even then, he’s 6-foot-4, 205 pounds — he’s an athletic kid. You see him on the basketball court and he’s using his body to get open. He’s a smart kid who knows how to get open and where the green grass is, finds the window, and does a good job."

After two record-breaking seasons as Kirksville’s quarterback, Paxton Dempsay moved a few blocks east to Truman. So junior Jaden Ballinger steps in at quarterback this fall for the Tigers. He was below Dempsay and Copeland on the quarterback depth chart last season, so he got very few practice reps at the position. Krietemeyer has liked his willingness to learn and lead through the first week, which he believes will translate well on the field.

Kirksville’s preseason situation looks bright at the moment, with a couple of weeks left before beginning the year down in Macon. But Krietemeyer needs healthy players to accomplish what he wants to this season, which is why that’s his top priority for the next two weeks. He feels like the players have a good grasp of his offense since it was quite similar to what previous coach Conrad Schottel ran, so they can focus on getting faster and staying healthy.

"If we stay healthy, we think we can compete each and every week. That’s what we want to do," Krietemeyer said. "I’m not going to shoot my mouth off that we’re going to win the NCMC. But we have the skill kids, the offensive line has looked good, and we have a chance to compete."

Kirksville’s 2020 schedule

Aug. 28: @ Macon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 4: vs. Chillicothe, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Savannah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18: @ Moberly, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: @ Marshall, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. Hannibal, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9: @ Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Fulton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23: @ Capital City, 7 p.m.