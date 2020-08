Today’s sports broadcast highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: WTA Prague, 4 a.m., Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): LG at NC, 4:25 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Port Adelaide at Geelong, 4:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: European Tour Celtic Classic, 5 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: LPGA Ladies Scottish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix practice, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: Champions Tour Senior Players Championship, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Lexington/WTA Prague, 10 a.m., Tennis (277)

• Horse racing: NYRA Saratoga Live, noon, FS2 (740)

• Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Arizona vs. Colorado, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46), NHL (276)

• NHL playoffs: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Miami vs. Indiana, 3:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 5:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Toronto (at Buffalo), 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (46), NHL (276), FSKC-Plus (925)

• Golf: U.S. Amateur quarterfinals, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders vs. Washington (in progress), 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• WNBA: Seattle vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• NBA: Philadelphia vs. Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal: Bayern Munich at Barcelona (tape), 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas vs. Calgary, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Brisbane at North Melbourne, 11:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Rugby: Super Rugby (New Zealand): Wellington at Dunedin, 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

• Australian Rules Football: AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne, 2 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 (43)

• Pro baseball: KBO (Korean League): Kiwoom at Lotte, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Golf: European Tour Celtic Classic, 4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Prague, 4 a.m. (Saturday), Tennis (Comcast 277)

• Rugby: NRL (Australia): Canberra at Brisbane, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 (29)

Friday’s Radio

• NHL playoffs: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)