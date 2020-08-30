BHS football Bulldogs head coach Stevens sees 2020 team dominate his alma mater 50-0 Friday (Aug. 28)

TRENTON, Mo. — While, with a 50-0 victory in the end, they probably didn’t need all the help, the Brookfield Bulldogs’ tremendous start – they led 28-0 after one quarter – in Friday’s (Aug. 28) 2020 season-opening high school football battle of area Bulldogs was assisted by several early Trenton giveaways.

On BHS’ second offensive play, senior quarterback Derek Liebhart optioned to the left side, kept the ball, and got outside the cornerback and down the south sideline of C.F. Russell Stadium field for a 54-yards scoring scamper. Brookfield, hoping to regain its standing as a top-quality program after several lean years – including a 2-8 2019 campaign, like Liebhart on his run, never looked back.

After fullback Trace Alexander scored on three opening-stanza runs, the first following Trenton’s first of four lost fumbles in the game, the 5’11”, 170-pounder added TD runs on a busted play after another THS fumble at its own 27 in the second quarter and a 63-yards right-side option keep in which he again was allowed to get to the sideline. That made it 44-0 at the half.

Liebhart completed his big night, which ultimately included 189 rushing yards on a mere seven carries, with a 22-yards third-quarter scoring run on which he was hit twice in the backfield after faking a right-side handoff to the fullback, yet kept his feet and escaped virtually unnoticed out the left side of the formation.

“These guys have been working hard all offseason and it was great to see them start fast,” Stevens said of his blue-and-white Bulldogs’ win over his prep alma mater.

Alexander also reached the century mark in rushing yardage in the game, gaining 109 on 11 totes, Stevens reported. Brookfield unofficially out-gained Trenton 351-123 on the ground in the teams’ first meeting in Trenton since Stevens was a THS player. Each side passed for a mere 18 yards.

As a result of its romp and Marceline’s impressive home victory over Scotland County, both Brookfield and MHS will take significant early, positive momentum into this week’s legendary “Bell Game” rivalry clash, to be played this year at MHS’ Chester Ray Stadium.