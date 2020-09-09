





Marin Tadrus carded a low score of 45 Tuesday among all golfers and led the Moberly varsity girls team to a first place finish in a home triangular meet played at Heritage Hills Golf Course.

The Lady Spartans team score of 217 was 16 strokes better than Marshall High School, and Glasgow turned in a 249.

Payton Twyman of Moberly was third best overall with a 20-over-par score of 55. Gia Jackson shot a 58, Emma Barron had 59 and Josie Marquardt finished with a 61.

Top golfer for Marshall was Leah Weaver's 51, which was second-best to Tadrus. Other scores for the Owls squad was Carlee McGraw with a 57, Karsyn Fuchs shot a 62, Maya McClinton had 63 and Adrana Hammer shot a 68.

For Glasgow, Darby Reynolds led the way with a 60, Whitney Hackman scored a 61, Macie Parks had a 63, Cara Hackman finished with a 65 and Allie Mathews 68.

The Lady Spartans are scheduled to return to the links Monday, Sept. 14 at Hannibal.