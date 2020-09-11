Soccer Hornets shut out for second-straight match, this time by Bishop LeBlond

Senior standout Hallee Jones of the 2020 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Lady Hornets carded a strong 88 on a rainy, cold day to earn third-place individual honors in the annual Central Invitational Tournament at St. Joseph Thursday (Sept. 10).

Her upper-echelon showing allowed the CHS team to finish right in the middle of the 11-teams field in sixth place.

Not far away in north St. Joseph, but a bit later in the day, CHS’ soccer Hornets sustained a second-straight, Midland Empire Conference shutout loss. They were blanked 5-0 by host Bishop LeBlond.

Also Thursday, the previously-unbeaten volleyball Lady Hornets’ Midland Empire Conference opener was dropped in straight games at Kansas City: St. Pius X.

One scheduled Thursday competition for a Chillicothe team – a home tennis match against Lexington – was rained out.



CHS golf girls battle tough conditions reasonably well at tourney

ST. JOSEPH — Paced, as expected, by their 2019 state medalist, the CHS golf Lady Hornets posted a very respectable showing in the tough playing conditions the weather caused Thursday.

Jones’ 88 trailed only Kansas City: Staley’s Jaylee Castro (77) and host Central’s Ali Perry (83) in the medalist standings. A year ago, in better conditions, Jones was fourth with an 87.

Lady Hornets junior Brooklyn Williams’ 110 over the 18 holes left her 20th out of the nearly 55 golfers. That was nearly 10 strokes lower than the previous 18 holes she’d played this season.

Struggling a bit was sophomore Skyler Powers, who had a 119. Classmate Maddie Ellis also improved on her preceding 18 holes of competition by eight shots with a 124. That rounded out Chillicothe’s scoring group.

CHS junior Abbey Hayen finished in 135 strokes.

Team champion Platte County posted a 367, compared to Chillicothe’s 441.

Next up for the golf Lady Hornets is scheduled to be a triple-dual at Cameron Monday against the hosts and both St. Joseph: Lafayette and Benton.



CHS booters’ attack stays dormant

ST. JOSEPH — The Chillicothe soccer Hornets remained stuck on eight goals for the season Thursday (Sept. 10) – the eight they scored in their season opener, when they were blanked for a second match in a row.

On the heels of a 3-0 Midland Empire Conference defeat at Maryville Tuesday, the CHS booters (1-2, 0-2 conf.) fell behind host Bishop LeBlond 5-0 at halftime and lost the league match by that count.

Owen Jungbluth opened the Golden Eagles’ onslaught in the 16th minute. BLHS tallies followed in fairly-regular succession the remainder of the first 40 minutes, coming in the 22nd, 28th, 34th, and 38th minutes.

“LeBlond overwhelmed us with its speed, talent, and aggressive play,” Hornets head coach Tim Cunningham commented honestly. “We adjusted and played a better second half.”

Chillicothe junior goalkeeper Jaxon Albertson did manage six saves, while his teammates tested the Bishop LeBlond netminder only twice without success.

“We had some guys play well, but we need a better team effort from the start to compete with talented teams like LeBlond,” chastised the coach.

The Hornets’ already-slimmed hopes of successfully defending their MEC co-championship of a year ago, thanks to the loss at Maryville, effectively disintegrated with the second loss in as many loop outings.

Next on their schedule is a Tuesday trip to Knob Noster.



Volleyball squad sustains first loss in league opener

KANSAS CITY — After beginning their season – Bob Long’s first as head coach of the program – with back-to-back, non-conference victories, Chillicothe’s volleyball Lady Hornets sustained their initial 2020 loss at Kansas City Thursday.

Favored and traditionally-formidable St. Pius X turned back the Lady Hornets in straight games – 25-12, 25-9, and 25-16 – in CHS’ Midland Empire Conference opener.

“The Lady Hornets offense was neutralized by the quick St Pius X defense,” Long summarized the match.

Statistically, sophomore setter Jessica Reeter had a stretch of service winners in the third game to lead the team with nine winning service points on the night, the coach relates.

Junior MaKayla Vance led CHS with four “digs” and senior Maya Snyder a team-best six assists, one more than Reeter. However, no CHS hitter had more than two kills out of the 111 points played, underlining Long’s observation regarding SPX’s floor coverage and at-net defense.

St. Pius X also swept the two development-level matches 2-0.

“The freshmen had the most-competitive match of the evening,” related Long concerning the 21-25, 12-25 defeat. “The young Lady Hornets took the lead at 17-16 in game one behind the strong serving of Delanie Clements,” but could not hold on.

Next for the Chillicothe spikers will be home non-conference action Tuesday against Carrollton.