Lady Hornets without their two senior varsity-lineup members who usually play Nos. 1 and 3 singles

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — With their regular varsity lineups only two seniors absent Monday (Sept. 14), the 2020 Chillicothe HS tennis Lady Hornets were easy prey for defending Midland Empire Conference champion Kansas City: St. Pius X. The fact that the final score of the dual match wasn’t 9-0 probably rates as a bit of a positive for CHS.

Minus usual No. 1 singles player Delaney May and No. 3 Megan Sisson, the Lady Hornets lost to SPX’s Lady Warriors 8-1 at the Daryl Danner Memorial Park courts.

Posting Chillicothe’s victory were junior Audrey Snider and freshman Izzy Garr in No. 3 doubles. In Garr’s varsity debut, the tandem prevailed by an 8-4 count.

Both No. 1 position sets against Chillicothe’s crimped lineup predictably finished as shutouts. In doubles, St. Pius X’s Maisie Markowitz and Aramis Pernice downed Chillicothe’s usual No. 2 combo of sophomore Cami Carpenter and junior Leah Lourenco. In singles, Markowitz sawed up Carpenter.

While she lost, frosh Garr also managed to post CHS’ most-competitive showing in singles, losing the No. 6 set 4-8.

Of the other five singles sets, Chillicothe (2-2, 1-2 conf.) claimed no more than two of 10 games in any of them and three were shutouts.

With the two seniors absent, Chillicothe had Lourenco at No. 2 in singles, rather than her normal No. 4 slot. Freshman Rylee Washburn was elevated to No. 3 from No. 5 and junior Olivia Anderson, who paired with Washburn for No. 2 doubles, was in the fourth spot, followed by Snider.

Lourenco’s losses were her first of the season in each mode of play, following four wins in each.

Next for CHS’ tennis Lady Hornets is slated to be a Thursday home match against league foe St. Joseph: Benton.

Monday's CHS schedule also was expected to have included a triple-dual girls' golf outing at Cameron against the host school and St. Joseph: Benton and Lafayette. At the time of this posting late Monday night, no information or results of that scheduled action had been received.