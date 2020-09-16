Marceline moved to 5-0 with Tuesday home win over Schuyler County

MARCELINE — A key battle between two Lewis and Clark Conference softball powers is slated for 5 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 17) at Salisbury when the undefeated Marceline High School Lady Tigers tangle with the once-beaten host Lady Panthers.

The Lady Tigers, last year’s third-place finishers in the Class 2 state tournament, improved to 5-0 this season Tuesday with an 8-1 home romp past L&C foe Schuyler County. Salisbury, 2019 Class 1 state champion, stands 5-1 after a 17-0 cakewalk at league opponent Paris the same evening.

At home last year, Marceline handed Salisbury one of its six losses, 6-5, a result which ultimately led to the squads sharing the conference title with one loss each after Fayette stunned the Lady Tigers in the regular-season finale.

The only loss either of Thursday’s combatants has sustained this season thus far was the purple-and-gold’s shocking 10-2 home loss to non-conference opponent Hallsville last week (Sept. 8).

The MHS black-and-gold’s victory Tuesday featured three hits by Maisie Billups and two apiece by Addison Huber, Ciarrah Bell and winning pitcher Cassi Rodgers, coach Todd Lowther reports.