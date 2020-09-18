Macks Creek made a trip south to Willard on Thursday afternoon for the Willard Highline Invitational and the Pirates were amongst a field of 89 boys and 82 girls seeking the to cross the finish line first.

Neither the Macks Creek boys or girls fielded enough runners to post a team score.

Molly Phillips was the fastest Pirate among the Macks Creek girls, crossing the finish line in 38th place with a time of 24:48. Adriana Mayer finished 47th at 25:30 and Chelsey Brown placed 76th at 33:56. Caleb Phillips paced the Pirate boys with a time of 19:40 to finish 34th while Grant English placed 69th with a time of 21:39, Kyler Gabriel captured 71st at 21:40 and Olivier Sanchez Chavez finished 85th at 24:08.

Macks Creek will race again in the Hermitage Invitational on September 26 at 9 a.m.