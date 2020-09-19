Harrisburg was in prime position to cap its second-half comeback with a win Friday night.

Tanner Lanes punched in a 1-yard touchdown with 6:52 remaining against Westran, putting the Bulldogs ahead 22-18 after trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter.

But Harrisburg was unable to hold onto its late lead, as a rushing score by Westran from 2 yards out with 1:38 on the clock put the Hornets back ahead for good. Westran made it out of the Lewis & Clark Conference matchup at Harrisburg with a 24-22 victory.

Harrisburg falls to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, while Westran improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play.

After a 2-yard scoring run by Harrisburg’s Wyatt Robinson less than five minutes into the game, Westran countered with a pair of first-half touchdowns to take a 12-8 edge into halftime.

Westran increased its advantage to 18-8 with a 9-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the third.

Harrisburg quickly responded with a 45-yard halfback pass from Robinson to Anthony Alicea for a touchdown to pull the Bulldogs within 18-16 heading to the final period.

Lanes’ go-ahead, fourth-quarter rushing score for Harrisburg came after a partially blocked punt set the Bulldogs up with a first-and-goal.

But Harrisburg wasn’t able to stay ahead quite long enough.

Harrisburg is scheduled to host Knox County (1-3, 1-2 LCC) next Friday night.