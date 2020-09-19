By Chuck Embree

Westran's football team was resilient in answering the call Friday by putting together a go-ahead scoring drive with less than two minutes remaining and held off Harrisburg winning 24-22 in Lewis & Clark Conference action played on the road.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 in the third quarter but claimed a 22-18 advantage when quarterback Tanner Lanes ran the football in from the 1 with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.

"Fortunately there was still enough time left. We got the ball and milked about five minutes off the clock with a good offensive drive," Westran football coach Aaron O'Laughlin said. "It came down to it being 4th-and-2 at their 2-yard line. We called an end-around sweep, giving the ball to (tight end) Sean Mendez and he scored the touchdown with 1:38 left and we held on for the win."

The Hornets (4-0, 3-0 LCC) are scheduled to host Fayette (2-2, 1-1 LCC) on Sept. 25, who suffered a 27-0 defeat to Marceline. Harrisburg (2-2, 2-1 LCC) remains at home next Friday facing Knox County of Edina (1-3, 1-2 LCC).

"That final scoring drive was something special. Our guys did not get down after surrendering the lead to Harrisburg so late like that," O'Laughlin added. "I was proud how they kept things together and focused for them to answer the call like they did."

The Bulldogs had been averaging nearly 275 rushing yards per outing, with senior running back Wyatt Robinson accounting for more than 200 yards. However, coach O'Laughlin believed his team held the star ball carrier to fewer than 80 rushing yards on Friday night.

"Harrisburg rotates their lineman often, sometimes as many as five at a time. They have some size at the line and with them able to rotate as they do it keeps those players more fresh so this posed a challenge," O'Laughlin said. "I thought our guys held their own and challenged them pretty well up-front."

Game stats were not readily available after the game by Westran.

"Derrick had a good game throwing the football. He might have had about 115 yards with a touchdown pass to Mendez," O'Laughlin said. "We were able to spread the football around more than usual. I believe every receiver of ours had at least one catch."

Westran would take a 12-8 lead into halftime and led 18-16 to open the fourth quarter.