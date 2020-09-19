Tolton was unable to keep pace in a 52-20 loss at Crest Ridge on Friday night.

Tolton drove 106 miles to face the Cougars, hoping for its first consecutive wins since October 2018 following a victory over Missouri Military Academy on Sept. 11.

The Trailblazers (1-2) put up all three of their scores in the first half. Senior quarterback Gabe Pfeneger ran for a touchdown and threw one to junior receiver Ethan Hentges. Senior running back Noah Manie also scored for Tolton.

"We did a pretty good job at executing the scheme," Tolton head coach Michael Egnew said.

The Crest Ridge defense tightened from there on out, keeping Tolton scoreless after halftime.

Despite the loss, Egnew said he was proud of his team’s performance with a limited roster in its first-ever game against Crest Ridge (3-1), the defending I-70 Conference champion.

"Our guys play 11 on offense, 11 on defense, they played every snap," Egnew said. "They fought pretty hard against a really good team."

The Trailblazers are scheduled to play at Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) next Friday.