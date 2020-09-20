





Pilot Grove’s Hayden Krumm, Bo Vinson and Bailey Quint combined for six of the team’s eight hits to lead the Tigers past Prairie Home last Thursday in Prairie Home 5-3.

The Tigers, improving to 3-1 on the season, trailed Prairie Home 1-0 after one and 2-0 after three before rallying back with three runs in the fourth and one again in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play.

Pilot Grove coach Joe Vossler said both teams were prepared to make it a bullpen game, so most batters didn’t see the same pitcher twice. "We had a few baserunning mishaps that may have prevented us from scoring a few runs early, but we capitalized in the fourth to push some runs across. As the game progressed, some of the players who had some miscues had the opportunity to redeem themselves; it was rewarding to see them pick themselves up and not get too down on themselves."

Levi Jeffries picked up the win in relief for Pilot Grove while Talon Benne took the loss for Prairie Home, who dropped to 0-4.

Luke Kollmeyer started the game for Pilot Grove and pitched the first-three innings and gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one. Jeffries, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed one hit while striking out one. Dalton Reuter then came in and pitched one inning and surrendered one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Then, to finish the game, Bo Vinson pitched two innings and issued two hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

For Prairie Home, Jason Burnett pitched one inning and gave up one hit while striking out one batter.

Prairie Home used a total of seven pitchers in the game. Benne, the fourth pitcher in the game for the Panthers, pitched 2/3 inning and yielded three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

As for the hitting in the game for Pilot Grove, Hayden Krumm went 3-for-4 with two singles and one double. Bailey Quint finished the game with two singles while Bo Vinson added a home run and one RBI, Luke Kollmeyer with one single and two RBIs and Dade Christy with one single and one RBI.

For Prairie Home, who finished the game with 10 hits, Layne Brandes and Ryan Small each had two singles while Jason Burnett, Talon Bennett and Peyton Pitts each had one single and one RBI and Blane Petsel and Dillon Alpers each with one single.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said his team played a tough game tonight, where they only gave up one earned run.

"We threw the ball well on the mound tonight, while throwing seven different guys out there for one game,"Huth said. "Everyone did really well throughout the game we just need to clean it up defensively. Giving up four unearned isn't going to win you very many ballgames but we will learn from it and move on."