





Gracie Brumley went 3-for-4 at the plate scoring three times and she drove in one run while Iszy Zenker provided a pair of doubles and had 3 RRBIs during her four trips to the plate Tuesday to guide the Cairo softball team to a solid 13-0 road victory against Sturgeon.

The Lady 'Cats (6-3, 3-1 CAC) scored four runs in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 7-0 against their Central Activities Conference host and pushed the remaining tallies across the plate in the next frame to end the game early.

Kacie Callahan, Preslee Brubaker, Sydney Callahan and Belle Cross all hit a single.

Winning pitcher Kacie Callahan yielded two hits and struck out six batters.

On tap for Cairo is a Thursday date at Salisbury and Friday they are scheduled to host Pilot Grove.

Madison Games

Nearly 24 hours after taking a 13-0 loss on the chin to Mark Twain on a night Madison recognized their senior players, the Lady Panthers bounced back Tuesday with a 22-1 victory in three innings against Slater.

Winning pitcher Emily Buck notched five strikeouts and gave up two base hits.

Peyton Hook of Madison (3-4, 2-1 CAC) drove in four runs hitting a triple and a double. Rylee Thomas had a double, a single and 3 RBIs. Kylie Duff, Mallory Greiwe and Halea Shaw also hit one single.

During Monday's loss to Mark Twain, Greiwe had Madison's only base hit in this five inning contest. Buck pitched one inning, Savannah Cullom and Haylee Cantu each spent two innings on the rubber.

Madison seniors recognized are Cullom, Greiwe and Thomas.

Salisbury defeats Schuyler Co.

Brooke Bartholomew belted a home run as part of a 6-run fourth inning Tuesday to power Salisbury to a 12-2 triumph over Lewis & Clark Conference rival Schuyler County of Queen City.

The Lady Panthers collected nine hits in this five inning affair. Bartholomew, Kaisen Carter and Cayden Stapleton all had two hits .

Salisbury winning pitcher Jaden Howard gave up three hits, walked one and she stuck out five batters.

The Lady Panthers (7-2, 3-1 LCC) are scheduled to host Harrisburg on Wednesday and Cairo Thursday.

Moberly loses to Mexico

The Lady Spartans struggled Tuesday to put runners on base and returned home suffering a 6-0 loss to Mexico in North Central Missouri Conference play.

Mady Klostermann went 2-3 and Chloé Ferguson had the other base hit for Moberly

Mexico (10-7, 5-1 NCMC) scored in each of their first two trips to the plate and four runs were added in the bottom of the fourth.

Klostermann pitched a complete game for Moberly. She was tagged with nine hits, two walks and she struck out two.

The Lady Spartans (4-11, 1-4 NCMC) is scheduled to host Kirksville on Thursday.

Westran loses to Scotland County

Five Westran errors led to just as many unearned runs scored against them Monday during the Lady Hornets 8-1 softball loss to Scotland County in Memphis.

The Tigers put three runs on the scoreboard during their first plate appearance and led 7-0 before Westran avoided a shutout in the top of the fifth.

Winning pitcher Billings recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up five base hits.

Ireland Chapman was the losing hurler for Westran. She struck out seven batters and surrendered eight hits.

Westran (8-6, 2-2 LCC) is scheduled to host Knox County of Edina on Thursday.