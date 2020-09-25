Rock Bridge head softball coach Lisa Alvis said she was hoping her team was working toward something special this year after the Bruins’ thrilling 1-0 victory over Tolton in extra innings on Wednesday.

Rock Bridge brings back a ton of talent from last season, when the team made the state Final Four and finished third in Class 4 in Alvis’ first year in charge. But having seven returning starters guarantees nothing as the team tries to build upon its success from a year ago — the Bruins have to prove themselves on the field.

So far in 2020, they have done exactly that.

The Bruins (14-0) continued their unbeaten start Thursday with an 11-1, five-inning win at crosstown and Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Hickman.

Rock Bridge posted only six hits and one run in 11 innings against the Trailblazers, but against the Kewpies one day later, it was the complete opposite. The Bruins rattled off 14 hits, including two home runs apiece from senior Maddie Snider and sophomore Abby Hay, as six Rock Bridge players drove in at least one run during the onslaught.

"The fight that (my players) have is great and these kids are resilient," Alvis said. "The game plan is to score every inning and bounce back. Nobody cares about the game yesterday. We are here at this game and we needed to handle what we had to do."

The Bruins started out fast with Snider — who led all players with four RBIs — hitting a leadoff triple and scoring on an error one pitch later. Hay was next and smashed a home run to center field against Hickman pitcher Emma Henley for a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore Anna Christ provided an RBI double for Rock Bridge in the second inning, bringing home senior Margo Frossard for a three-run advantage.

Sophomore Sophie Schupp and Frossard each knocked in a run with back-to-back doubles in the third. Senior Jillian Larkin drove in Frossard with an infield single, and Snider followed with her first homer of the day to make it 8-0.

Hay and Snider homered once again in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to round out the Bruins’ scoring. The two went 0-for-10 against Tolton.

"I think it says that we’re really good at working as a team," Snider said about the offensive resurgence. "Last night was an extreme team win. Everyone had to do their job and we always (take care) of our business."

Rock Bridge senior ace Ella Schouten was lights out in the circle for the second night in a row. Schouten fired seven strikeouts through three innings. She finished with nine strikeouts and allowed only two hits and one earned run over four innings.

Hickman (9-6) scored its lone run of the game when senior Miette Hall singled home junior Elise Kendrick in the fourth.

"We have to be more disciplined and not swing at her rise ball," Kewpies head coach Courtney Haskell said of facing Schouten. "Make her bring it down in the zone. That’s really the biggest (adjustment) that we’re going to have to make."

Both teams are in Class 5 District 4 in the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s district assignments, which were released earlier this week.

Hickman is scheduled to host CMAC foe Smith-Cotton on Monday, while Rock Bridge looks to keep its momentum rolling at home against Holt on Saturday.

"We’re only looking to win districts right now," Hay said. "We don’t even talk about being undefeated. We just focus on the next game."