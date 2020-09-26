SEDALIA — Hickman football hasn’t often rode the coattails of its defense to success this season.

In three prior games in 2020, the Kewpies had let opponents put up totals of 63, 68 and 27 points. At an average of 52.7 points per game given up, Hickman entered Week 5 with the second-leakiest defense by average points allowed in the Central Missouri Activities Conference, behind only the brand-new varsity program at Capital City.

But Friday at Smith-Cotton, that same defense shined. Circumstances elsewhere forced it to.

With starting quarterback TJ Turner (thumb) out from the second quarter on, the Kewpie defense held firm and created chaos in a 26-16 win with three interceptions, limiting the Tigers’ opportunities while conducting a complete performance.

Dating back to a 52-27 victory at Capital City on Sept. 11 — Hickman didn’t play Sept. 18 due to a positive COVID-19 test at Battle — the Kewpies now have back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2011.

It’s safe to say coach Cedric Alvis was a happy man at the final whistle.

"Defensively, we have not been playing the best," Alvis said. "So tonight for us to put it together, force turnovers, rallying and making plays in the backfield, kudos to our defensive staff for focusing on the little things and really getting things turned around. Those kids ... did a phenomenal job."

The Tigers (0-5, 0-3 CMAC) were actually the first team to score in the game, as quarterback Lane Simmons connected with wideout Jaren Washington for a 31-yard score with 5:38 remaining in the first quarter. But from that point on, the Kewpies held onto momentum with an iron grip.

Hickman (2-2, 2-1) went on to score 26 unanswered points with four touchdowns scored by four different players — Deon Watson, Devin Turner, LJ Williams and KeShawn Collins. The rushing attack, a routine strength in Hickman’s offense, did its job with 368 yards on the ground.

But if it weren’t for the fill-in performance at quarterback by Williams, those eye-popping numbers might’ve been for naught.

Williams both threw and ran for a touchdown as the junior proved he could handle the pressure at signal-caller in a pinch, even though he said he wasn’t so sure of himself when his number was called.

Lucky for him, those butterflies vanished quickly.

"When TJ went down and I saw his thumb, I was just freaking out," Williams said. "And then they told me that I’m in and during that moment ... I was like, this team is dependent on me, and if I fail, I’ll let everybody down. But my teammates, they believed in me and they told me, ‘Don’t get down on yourself, you got this.’"

His teammates didn’t just tell Williams that they’d back him up — they proved it. Especially defensively.

Simmons finished with about as many completions (five) as interceptions (three), with life made miserable for him under center thanks to a solid Kewpie pass rush (four sacks). Not much got going for Smith-Cotton on the ground, either: Hickman limited the big plays in the run game, holding the Tigers to just four carries of over 10 yards.

"I think it just started in practice," Hickman defensive back Jaiden Tandy, who had two interceptions, said of the defense’s performance. "We just competed in every play and made ourselves better. We knew that we could, if we stuck together, we could get a dub."

Hickman is scheduled to host Jefferson City (2-3, 2-1) next Friday.

A win against the Jays would grant the Kewpies their first three-game winning streak since 2012.