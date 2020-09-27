





The Prairie Home Panthers baseball team finally had one go its way Thursday night on the road against Calvary Lutheran.

Although the Panthers entered the game with one win on the season in eight games, senior pitcher Talon Benne made sure his team was going to pick up win No. 2 after tossing a complete-game for a 2-1 victory.

While the win improved Prairie Home’s record to 2-7 on the season, head coach Trever Huth said the team came out and started the game hitting the ball hard. "We scored one run early to take the lead and then took a couple steps back and relaxed and let Calvary Lutheran stay in the game,"Huth said. "We finally came alive in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Great pitching on the mound tonight and team work behind him."

The Panthers scored first with one run in the top half of the first only to have Calvary Lutheran rally back with one in the third to tie the game at 1-all. Meanwhile, after three scoreless innings, Prairie Home came back and scored what turned out to be the winning run in the seventh to edge Calvary Lutheran.

As for Benne, the senior hurler struck out six batters and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks. Jorgensen took the loss for Calvary Lutheran by giving up one run on one hit and one walk in relief of starter Lieb. Lieb pitched the first-six innings and allowed just one run on five hits and six walks while striking out six batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit Calvary Lutheran 6-3, with Blane Petsel going 2-for-3 with two singles. Jason Burnett finished the game with one single and one RBI while Dillon Alpers, Ryan Small and Tripp Kendrick added one single each and Hunter Shuffield with one RBI.

For Calvary Lutheran, Proctor finished the game 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Braun also doubled while Meers finished the game with one single.

Kewpie Classic

Invitational 24th Annual Softball Tourney

Saturday, Oct. 3

At Columbia

Tournament Locations:

Hickman-Pool 1

Battle-Pool 2

Rock Bridge-Pool 3

Antimi Blue field-Pool 4

Pool 1

Hickman, Elsberry, Lee’s Summit, ?

Pool 2

Battle, Poplar Bluff, Boonville, Jeff City

Pool 3

Rock Bridge, Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, St. Teresa’s Academy

Pool 4

Tolton, Fatima, Smith-Cotton, Troy

Schedule

Pool 2

Battle vs. Poplar Bluff, 8 a.m.

Boonville vs. JC, 9:45 a.m.

JC vs. Poplar Bluff, 11:30 a.m.

Boonville vs. Poplar Bluff, 1:15 p.m.

Battle vs. Boonville, 3 p.m.

Battle vs. JC, 4:45 p.m.