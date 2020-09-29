St. James unable to keep pace with Cuba and Rolla football game cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

St. James and Cuba traded a few touchdowns Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Wildcats were able to secure extra points after each touchdown while St. James did not and an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter also added up the difference in a 28-18 defeat. St. James trailed 21-18 after three quarters before Cuba pulled away with its final touchdown in the final frame.

St. James senior quarterback Preston Schmidt went 14-29 for 284 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on the night and a good chunk of those yards went to senior receiver Kadin Guese who hauled in six receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Peyton Maylee added a 40-yard catch, senior Derek Skaggs hauled in a pair of passes for 26 yards and junior Logan Sparks caught two passes for 18 yards.

The Tigers were not able to get much done in the ground game as the team rushed for 21 yards overall. Junior Chandler Tinsley had eight carries for 35 yards and a score, but three other rushers combined for a net negative 14 rushing yards on the night.

Meanwhile, Cuba did most of its damage on the ground as the team finished with 302 rushing yards overall. Senior quarterback Mason Pfeiffer was the biggest threat with 17 carries for 196 yards and three scores while junior Connor Gipson added 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Pfeiffer also completed 12 of his 22 passes for 169 yards and senior Alan O’Neal was his top target with seven receptions for 105 yards.

The Tiger defense was led by senior Zachary Achterberg who recorded 18 total tackles while Maylee added 14, senior James Altis added 12, both senior Cody Deluca and sophomore Dale Hinderhan added 11 and Tinsley finished with 10. Deluca also recovered a fumble.

St. James (0-5) hosts St. Clair (3-0) Friday night at 7 p.m.

Rolla football game cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Rolla was originally scheduled to host Ozark Conference foe Parkview Friday night and then host Poplar Bluff instead.

The Bulldogs faced neither team, though, due to coronavirus concerns.

A recent Facebook post from the Rolla Bulldog Football page stated that, “Due to a large number of students impacted by contact tracing and quarantine procedures, the varsity Bulldogs’ football game and all Homecoming activities scheduled for this evening are cancelled. We will work to reschedule Homecoming coronation at a later date.”

Rolla (2-2) was coming off a 35-30 win over Hillcrest the previous week and is set to host Kickapoo (3-2) Friday night at 7 p.m.