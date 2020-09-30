Lady Bulldog's 43 at Chillicothe public course equals Chillicothe 2019 state medalist

CHILLICOTHE — Although neither of the other two participating schools had a sufficient number of players to engage in team competition, Brookfield High School’s golf Lady Bulldogs had a solid performance Tuesday, led by Demi Downey’s matching a 2019 state-tournament medal-winner for match medalist honors on that foe’s home course.

Downey fired a 7-over-par 43 for nine holes, sharing the match’s lowest-score honor with Chillicothe’s Hallie Jones. Only some difficulty on the final hole kept Downey from being the lone match medalist as Jones bested her by a stroke on it. The Lady Bulldog’s round include four pars.

Two teammates joined with scores of 54 or lower and four shot in the 50s. Carly Clarkson posted a 50, Mallory McCabe a 54, Avery Thompson a 57, and Scarlet Polson a 58.

Also participating in the match for Brookfield were Kaley Smith (60), Brooke Falconer (71), and Taryn Morris (79).

Three Chillicothe players and two from Southwest Livingston also participated in Tuesday’s action at Green Hills Golf Course.