Tigers to take on St. Joseph Christian, in its first year of shifrt from 8-man to 11-man play. Bulldogs out to end 3-games skid. Keytesville/Northwestern, which will skip postseason, to tough North Shelby.Friday

By PAUL STURM, Special to the Leader

Marceline High School’s football Tigers (4-1) will step out of Lewis and Clark Conference play this Friday (Oct. 2) to host St. Joseph Christian (0-3) in what should be a mismatch.

Brookfield (2-3, 0-3 conf.) will conclude its stretch of facing the four toughest Clarence Cannon Conference teams at the start of its league schedule when it visits Monroe City (3-2, 1-2 conf.) Friday.

This is Christian’s first year of 11-man play after about a decade of 8-man competition and it twice has been left idle by coronavirus issues for would-be opponents.

MHS’ Tigers at present stand second to surprising Westran in the Class 1 District 6 ratings, but the top seeding there almost certainly will pivot on the outcome of the week eight meeting of those two at Marceline, which has three of its last four at home.

Currently No. 4 in Class 2 District 8, BHS’ Bulldogs likely would stay there and host their district-playoffs opener if they go 3-1 this month, a performance which appears achievable, but not certain. A 2-2 windup to the regular season might still get Brookfield the fourth seeding and a home game to start the postseason.

To the south, Keytesville/Mendon: Northwestern (0-4, 0-1) plays the inaugural road game in Thunder football history this Friday when it journeys to fellow Central River Conference member North Shelby (4-1, 2-0 conf.).

It was learned this week that the first-year Thunder program has notified the Missouri State High School Activities Association that it will not participate in the postseason.

With equally-winless Braymer/Breckenridge making the same call, 8-man football District 2 goes from a potential nine teams to seven, giving the eventual top seed a quarterfinals-round bye.

Although they’ll opt out of the postseason playoffs, there is an unconfirmed report that the Braymer/Breckenridge and Keytesville/Northwestern co-op teams have agreed to make up their September COVID-19-caused postponement on Oct. 30 (date of their presumptive would-be playoffs matchup) as each one’s 2020 finale. An inquiry to attempt to confirm that has not produced a reply, as yet.