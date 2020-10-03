Hard hits, penalty flags and turnovers came in abundance.

Hickman’s 17-14 loss to Jefferson City on Friday night was everything a rivalry game should be, down to the final moments.

The chippiness between the two programs began before the game even started and continued over the course of the first-ever Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup between the schools.

Players from both teams encountered each other in the middle of the field before the opening kickoff as emotions rose, and the ferocity between the longtime foes carried into the action that followed in Columbia. Hickman entered the night a win away from boasting a winning record in October for the first time since 2012.

"It was intense," Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis said after the game. "I think both teams were focused, both teams were determined."

The first quarter ended scoreless, with both teams losing long possessions to failed fourth-down conversions. Neither team got on the board until late in the first half, with both teams scoring touchdowns in the last four minutes before the break.

Strong defense remained consistent for the Kewpies (2-3) throughout.

"Defensively, I think we had a hell of a game," Alvis said.

TJ Turner put the Kewpies ahead 7-0 by powering the ball into the end zone on fourth-and-goal with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Jefferson City’s Seth Brooks countered with a goal line run to tie the score at 7 less than two minutes later.

Hickman safety Jaiden Tandy snagged his first of two interceptions by picking off a deep ball in the closing moments of the first half to enter halftime all knotted up.

"He does a good job of covering ground and can get from point A to point B really quick," Alvis said of Tandy.

Hickman unsuccessfully tried an onside kick to open the second half, and Jefferson City (3-3) took the lead shortly after with a field goal to make it 10-7.

Then, the turnover bug hit both teams.

The Kewpies fumbled near their own end zone. A few plays later, Tandy caught his second pick of the night in the end zone. On the ensuing play, Hickman fumbled the ball away again, setting up a Jays touchdown early in the fourth quarter, giving them a 17-7 lead on David Bethune’s jet sweep.

Hickman put together a comeback in the final period — LJ Williams’ speed turned a short catch into a long touchdown run with 6:30 left — but it came up short.

The Kewpies gave up a third-and-13 late in the game on a reverse that sealed the win for Jefferson City.

"We had guys there," Alvis said. "We’ve got to make tackles, fundamental stuff, same thing we’ve been struggling with the past couple of weeks."

Four turnovers, 31 combined points and a litany of penalties make for a fitting rivalry matchup, but Hickman came up three points short of its first win over Jefferson City in eight years.

Hickman is scheduled to play a nonconference game at Raymore-Peculiar (5-1) next Friday night.