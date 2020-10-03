Rock Bridge was outgunned in last week’s battle of undefeated teams in Jefferson City against Helias, as the Crusaders showed why they are the class of the newly formed Central Missouri Activities Conference.

Rock Bridge head coach Van Vanatta harped on careless defensive mistakes during the 56-24 loss a week ago, but there was reason to turn the page — and fast.

Vanatta and his team would have another chance at a statement win one week later.

Friday night’s matchup against Class 6 No. 1 Liberty represented more than an opportunity to rebound from the lopsided loss to the Crusaders. The Blue Jays entered on top of the Class 6 District 4 standings, and district seeding was on the line.

Liberty, however, crushed the Bruins’ upset attempt from the start. Junior wide receiver Caden Dennis returned the opening kickoff nearly 90 yards for a touchdown.

The unbeaten Blue Jays never trailed in a 52-28 victory over Rock Bridge, as junior running back Wentric Williams III ran all over the Bruins defense to the tune of nearly 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"They are ranked No. 1 for a reason," Vanatta said after the loss.

Liberty didn’t look back after Dennis’ return. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 28-0 lead with 9:55 left in the second quarter. Williams III had two rushing touchdowns, then Rock Bridge senior Marquis McCaster fumbled on a kickoff return down 21-0 and junior linebacker Hunter Biesemeyer scooped up the loss ball for a touchdown.

Mistakes placed the Bruins in a four-touchdown deficit in the blink of an eye.

Vanatta gathered his entire team together near the 50-yard line, practically screaming for his players to circle around him. He implored them to wake up. The past two weeks were marred by lackluster energy in the first quarter.

"It was both sides of the ball," Vanatta said. "We weren’t moving the ball, giving up big plays (on defense) and special teams were killing us."

Quarterback Nathan Dent tried his best to keep Rock Bridge in it. The Bruins finished the first half on a 14-0 run behind two rushing touchdowns from the junior signal caller.

Rock Bridge couldn’t stay out of its own way, however. Senior running back Bryce Jackson fumbled on the opening possession of the second half, followed by another score from Williams III.

The Bruins were dominated in the trenches as the Liberty offensive line had its way.

"We’re built around that O-line and I felt like our running backs were running really hard," said Blue Jays head coach Chad Frigon. "Our starting quarterback (Luke Smith) didn’t play tonight and so we knew we were going to have to lean on them."

Backup quarterback Tyler Lininger slid into a starting role and went 3 of 6 passing with 66 passing yards.

Vanatta was pleased with the way his offense — which has scored 24 and 28 points in the past two weeks, respectively — moved the ball. Costly turnovers, however, aren’t something the Bruins can overcome, especially with newfound special teams issues.

"We’ve got problems," Vanatta said about his team’s performance on special teams. "We’re going to fix it. … We’re going to put some of our better guys on it."

After the game, Vanatta provided some perspective. His Bruins are 4-2 and 3-1 in the CMAC with losses against the No. 1-ranked teams in Class 4 and Class 6.

"Don’t let (this season) fall apart," he pleaded with his players in the postgame huddle.

The next two weeks could quickly change Rock Bridge’s fortunes. Back-to-back rivalry games are coming up for the Bruins. First comes a crosstown trip to Battle (3-1, 1-1) next Friday, followed by a matchup against Hickman (2-3, 2-2) on Oct. 16.