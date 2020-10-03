Missouri football remains winless in the Eli Drinkwitz era.

The Tigers failed to find the end zone in the first half for the second straight week and fell flat 35-12 at No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday.

Here are some first impressions from the defeat:

RIGHT: Bazelak sparked life into the Missouri offense.

Shawn Robinson struggled to move the Missouri offense over the first two drives of the game, completing 1 of 4 passes for zero yards — moving backward four yards on the second possession.

Connor Bazelak entered in relief for the Tigers’ third drive and never came back out, throwing for 218 yards and an interception on 13 of 21 passing.

Bazelak provided an immediate spark with two drives resulting in field goals by Harrison Mevis, including a 50-yarder. The Tigers went 65 yards in 11 plays on Bazelak’s first drive and 10 plays for 51 yards on his second, but Missouri punted each of the next two times out.

One of Bazelak’s best throws of the game set up the Tigers’ lone touchdown, which came near the end of the third quarter. On fourth-and-1, Bazelak delivered a pass down the right sideline to Logan Christopherson for 37 yards to the Tennessee 7. Four plays later, Larry Rountree burst through a hole for a 1-yard scoring run on fourth-and-goal.

Bazelak’s worst throw of the night came the next drive, when he was picked off by Jackson at the Tennessee 17 while trailing 28-12 early in the fourth.

WRONG: Tennessee O-line controlled the trenches start to finish.

The Volunteers pushed their way through Missouri’s front line of defense, pounding the ball for 232 rushing yards. Tennessee tandem Eric Gray (16 carries for 105 yards) and Ty Chandler (19 for 90) combined for nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano added two rushing scores, both on goal line keepers. He also received time to complete 7 of his 8 third-down passes in the game.

Missouri’s defense was only able to force two negative plays all day — sacks by Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire — and Tennessee scored touchdowns each time it entered the red zone, going 5-for-5 compared to just two red zone trips for MU overall.

The Volunteers established control early, outgaining Missouri 167-13 in the first quarter, with 29 offensive plays over the first 15 minutes compared to the Tigers’ nine.

RIGHT: Rountree continued his steady presence in the running game.

Rountree has proven to be the most reliable member of the Missouri offense.

The senior running back was the lone bright spot for the Tigers offensively early on, posting a couple nice runs for their only first down with Robinson at quarterback.

He carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards overall and scored a touchdown.

Despite some traction over the first two periods, however, Tennessee found a way to slow Rountree down after halftime, limiting him to three or fewer yards on all but one of his seven non-scoring carries following the break.

WRONG: The Tigers were forced to hold their breath over captain Bolton.

Nick Bolton favored his shoulder after absorbing Guarantano’s body in an open-field collision as the quarterback ran the ball downfield in the third quarter.

Bolton went to the sidelines temporarily, the Tigers’ best player taken out of the game.

For a moment it brought flashbacks to the Troy game in 2019, when linebacker Cale Garrett — who was playing at the caliber of an All-American — tore his pectoral muscle and was out of the rest of the season.

Good news this time, despite the scare: Bolton returned to the game and led the Tigers with a game-high 17 tackles.

Martez Manuel was second for Missouri with nine tackles, but the Columbia native faced an injury scare of his own when he was tackled after a fumble recovery that ultimately was called back. Like Bolton, Manuel returned to the game.

With cornerback Jarvis Ware already out, the Tigers defense can’t afford more injuries.

WRONG: Fourth-down letdowns proved killer for Missouri.

Tennessee went for it on fourth down four times on Saturday, with 100% success.

The Volunteers scored two touchdowns on fourth downs and another on third down. The Tigers could not get the Tennessee offense off the Neyland Stadium field when it mattered the most.

Tennessee converted two of those aforementioned fourth downs on its first drive as it trotted down the field before Chandler’s 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

Guarantano added a rushing score on fourth-and-goal for the game’s last touchdown.

kgraeler@columbiatribune.com

Follow Mizzou football with the Tribune’s Tiger Extra newsletter. Sign up at columbiatribune.com/tigerextra for stories, galleries and podcasts in your inbox every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.