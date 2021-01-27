Linn County Leader

Community Calendar

Now - March 20

Spring Soccer registration. North Central Missouri YMCA. Season begins April 10. $22 YMCA Members, $38 non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Now – Feb. 12

YMCA Weights and Cardio classes online, including Nutritional Advice. $25/month. Open to non-members. Call 660-258-2388 for more information on registering and online class times.

Now - Feb. 28

The North Central Missouri YMCA will be waiving its Join Fee for anyone who makes a donation to the Linn County Humane Society. Current members who make a donation will be entered to win a prize. Items needed are: clumping cat litter, dry kitten or puppy food, paper towels, Pine Sol (not the pine scent), 13 and 30 gallon trash bags. Call the YMCA at 660-258-2388 for more information.

Feb. 4

Stained Glass Class, Brookfield Parks & Recreation. $30 per person. Only 12 spots left. Check it out on Facebook, or call Zandy at 660-412-2544 for more information and/or to sign up.

Feb. 4 - 11

Little Candy Shop of Horrors Escape Room. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. The very eccentric Ms Z. Valentine has opened a new candy store in town! Come in for a visit, but don't be surprised if you can't get out!!! You'll have to outwit her sticky sweet riddles and escape her sticky fingers before time runs out! Will you be a victim or a victor?? No more than six participants total at a time. All participants must wear a mask. Entire escape room will be sanitized between each group of participants. Fee is $3 per participant. Please arrive on time and don't pass any sticky secrets on to others! Sign-up for time slot via Facebook. 660-412-2544 for more information.

To list your meeting, announcement, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please email your information in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.