Community Calendar for the week of April 11

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Now thru April 26

LINN COUNTY COMMUNITY CHEST is accepting applications for grants from 503(c)(3) charitable organizations. Applications are available at the Brookfield City office or ask for them from LCCC PO Box 563, Brookfield Mo.

April 11

Annual meeting for Locke Cemetery, 2 p.m., Home of Alma Pope, 327 Truman, Marceline.

April 13

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

April 17

Bucklin Baseball/Softball Field Clean-up day. 9 a.m., until finished. Rain date is April 24. Call Bucklin Superintendent Brandee Brown for more information. 660-695-3225.

April 20

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the third Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John St., Brookfield. Monthly programs, show and tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome! For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378.

Brookfield City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Marceline City Market. 3-6 p.m., at the Walsworth Community Center, Marceline.

April 22

Stained Glass with Kari and the Cultural Corner, 5:30 – 9 p.m. Must be 18 and older to attend. Brookfield Parks & Recreation. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

April 23

North Central Missouri YMCA Annual Fundraiser Cookout. 11 a.m., – 5 p.m., located by the Mexican Restaurant. Company deliveries are available only on Friday. Call the YMCA for menu and costs 660-258-2388.

April 24

North Central Missouri YMCA Annual Fundraiser Cookout. 11 a.m., – 5 p.m., located at the YMCA. Call the YMCA for menu and costs 660-258-2388.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.