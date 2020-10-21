Linn County Leader

Marceline Police Blotter

Oct. 9 - Officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Oak and California streets. They were unable to located anyone.

Oct. 9- Officers took a report of a hit and run accident in the 800 block of North Kansas where a dog was struck and the driver fled the scene. The matter is still under investigation.

Oct. 9- Officers responded to the 100 block of West Gracia in reference to a suspicious person. No one was located.

Oct. 9- Payton Seymour, 23, Peculiar, was issued a summons for speeding.

Oct. 10- Roy Tarpening, 60, Marceline, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Oct. 11- Officer responded to a 911 hang up call in the 300 block of East Walker. It was found to be a child playing with a phone.

Oct. 12- Officers took a report of a burglary in the 100 North Mulberry.

Oct. 12- Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang up call in the 300 block of East Santa Fe.

Oct. 14- Officers took a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Santa Fe.

Oct. 14- Officers took a report of trespassing in the 300 block of North Oak.

Oct. 15- Jasmin Moore, 18, Joplin, was issued a summons for speeding.

Oct. 16- Officers responded to the 400 block of East Howell in reference to a disturbance.

Oct. 16- Officers had a keep the peace in the 100 block of East Lake.

Oct. 16- Kelsie Duff, 23, Marceline, was arrested on charges of assault and trespassing.