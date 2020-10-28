Two cited for selling alcohol to minors

Chillicothe News

Following a joint effort by area law enforcement, two area residents were cited for selling alcohol to minors.

On Oct. 23 the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) and Midland Empire Alcohol Taskforce worked on a grant overtime project to determine if any businesses in Livingston County are in need of training and/or any employees are supplying alcohol to minors.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, many area businesses were checked by officers sending in an underage person that appears to be well under 21 years of age to attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages.

“In all, only two locations sold the minor intoxicants and both suspects did not ask for identification,” Cox said.

The two employees were cited, and they include 46-year-old Utica resident who was working in the area of Business 36 and Washington Street for Supply Liquor to a Minor. A 19-year-old Chillicothe resident was also cited after selling alcohol to a minor in the 1200 block of Washington for Supply Liquor to a Minor.

“Our goal is to educate people on the legal requirements and we hope to offer training with the task force and Liquor Control to help the businesses and employees not provide alcohol to minors,” Cox said. “The overtime for the LCSO on this project is paid for through grant monies and there was no cost involved with the county.”