Fosdick appointed as Third Ward Councilman

At Monday’s Chillicothe City Council meeting Josh Fosdick was appointed as the city’s new Third Ward Councilman, following the resignation of Michale Smith in late September.

Michael Smith was elected in April of 2019 and resigned as the Third Ward Councilman on Sept. 28 because he moved out of the third ward which left the third ward seat vacant.

City Clerk Roze Frampton explained that “in 2002 the citizens of Chillicothe voted to amend the special charter and ordinances to allow for the mayor to appoint, with the consent of the majority of the city council, a person to fill the incomplete term of a vacancy which occurs in an elected office of the City of Chillicothe, Missouri. This in turn eliminates calling for a special election.”

After reviewing the qualifications of six interested parties, Mayor Theresa Kelly recommended Fosdick be the new councilperson, and the city council agreed.

Fosdick, a native of Bethany, said he chose to seek the seat to give back to a community that has treated him so well.

“I decided to seek the position because Chillicothe has been so good to me and I had this urge to give back. This position was the perfect way to do that,” he said. Fosdick moved to Chillicothe in 2013.

“My goal is to help clean up our town and make it as beautiful as possible. Help to enforce ordnance’s that our city already has in place to ensure that we can create a happy and clean place for everyone to live,” he said. “I also love to see our city grow and thrive like it has and I am excited to now be apart of that.”

Fosdick will be sworn into office at the council’s 6:30 p.m., meeting on Nov. 9 at CMU.

Chillicothe’s next election for city offices is April 6. Frampton said that filing will open on Dec. 15. Fosdick said he plans to file to run in that election to continue representing the citizens of the third ward.