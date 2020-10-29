Chillicothe News

The 21st annual Boofest will be held from 3-5 p.m., tonight, Halloween, in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church, 1601 Bryan St. Entry into the parking lot will be from Bryan with exits at the far end of the parking lot exiting back on Bryan, or traffic will be directed to go right and go behind First Baptist exiting left onto Edgewood Drive, with a right then on Springhill Road.

This is a drive-thru event.

Volunteers and members of the Chillicothe Police Department will help direct traffic through the lanes. Plans are for each child, under the age of 16, in the vehicle to receive a bag of pre-packaged treats. There will be 1,000 bags made.