Commission meets, discusses insurance and CARES Act

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Oct. 20 with Commissioners Dick King, Mike Brown, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda for Oct. 20 was reviewed.

The minutes of the Oct.13, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Dennis VanDyke was in to observe.

Change Order #1 Final on bridge #190003 was received from McClure for approval and signature. Steel used was less than bid for a credit of $3039.20.

A call was made to Shelby Creed regarding FEMA disaster 4451-DR after a township called with concerns about payment. Creed explained that FEMA has requested a letter from each township requesting the disaster relief payments would go to the county to then be distributed to the townships.

The sheriff’s office has requested two additional credit cards for road deputies. UMB Bank was called for proper procedure.

Larry Smith was in from the City of Laclede regarding CARES Act funding reimbursement.

Gary Brown called with an update on HVAC unit installation in the courthouse. He also asked about installing door stops at the south entrance. Permission was given.

Brookfield Area Growth Partnership requested a letter of support for the Halls of Brookfield apartment project. Commissioner Brown made a motion to send a letter of support. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Notification was received from NRCS that an extension for the EWP project was approved.

The CERF Annual Contribution Election for 2021 was received. Commissioner King made a motion for the contribution rate to remain the same. Commissioner Brown seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Notification was received from the USDA that the East Yellow Creek Environmental Impact Statement is available for review.

CARES Act applications were reviewed.

Public Service Commission Notice EU-2021-0027 Union Electric was received.

ECCHIC Claims Activity for September 2020 was reviewed.

The county life insurance renewal rate for 2020 was received with an increase of .018 per $1000. The health insurance renewal was also reviewed and discussed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Brown seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.