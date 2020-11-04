Linn County chooses Murrain, Muck and Parn

Linn County voters headed to the polls Tuesday, and like many voters across the state and country, some waited in line to cast their votes in a variety of matters.

Linn County Clerk Suzan Stephenson reported that 70.31% of voters cast ballots.

The results of local elections are as follows:

District 1 County Commissioner, Glen Murrain won with 1,794 votes to Jeff Hill’s 956. Murrain will replace the retiring Mike Brown.

District 2 County Commissioner: incumbent Josh Muck winning with 2,134 or 75.14% of votes; Dennis VanDyke with 703 or 24.75% of votes.

“Thank you Linn County for the continued support through my re-election campaign,” Muck said. “I appreciate the opportunity you have given me to serve this county, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together over the next four years.”

Kjersten Parn is the new Linn County Corner, winning with 4,003 votes to Roger Rhodes 1,554 votes.

“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Linn County voters, my campaign team and my family,” Parn said. I am ready to get to work and make my supporters proud.”

Ed Lweis was voted to be the new 6th District Missouri State Representative with 853 votes to Terrence Fiala’s 443.

The results of uncontested races are as follows:

Collector/Treasurer, Renee B McKenzie, 4, 967, there were also 28 write-in votes cast.

Sheriff Jeff Henek received 5,077 votes and 64 write-in ballots were cast.

Brittanie M. Palmer received 4,963 votes to be the county assessor. There were also 33 write-in votes cast.

Colby Baker has 4,879 votes for public administrator. There were also 33 write-in votes cast.

Rusty Balck received 3,853 votes in his uncontested race for the 7th District Missouri State Representative. There were also 36 write-in votes cast.

Linn County voters elected republican candidates on local, state and national levels during the election.

Linn County voters chose Donald Trump for president with 4,344 votes to Joe Biden’s 1,274 votes.

Results for ballots cast in Linn County for state races are as follows, Mike Parson received 4,258 votes for the office of governor while Nicole Galloway received 1,305. In the race of lieutenant governor incumbent, Mike Kehoe received 4,210 votes to Alissia Canady’s 1,206. John R (Jay) Ashcroft received 4,394 votes for secretary of state and Yinka Faleti received 1,025. For the office of attorney general incumbent, Eric Schmitt received 4,222 votes to Rich Finneran’s 1,155. Scott Fitzpatrick received 4,192 votes for treasurer while Vicki Lorenz Englund received 1,231.

On Amendment No. 1, Linn County voters narrowly chose to defeat the measure with 2,874 ballots cast for “yes” and 2,552 for “no”. Amendment 1 limits the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general and state treasurer to two terms of office. State-wide Missourians defeated the measure with 52% of voters saying “no” and 48% voting “yes”

Amendment No. 3 was also before voters, this change to the Missouri Constitution would return the state to the use of bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting and eliminates the nonpartisan state demographer. Linn County voters voted 3,620 times for “yes” and 1,926, “no”. Statewide the measure was passed with 51% “yes” and 49% “no”.