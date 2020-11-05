Brookfield/Linn County Calendar of Events

Linn County Leader

Now-Dec. 12

Basketball Registration, 3rd grade – 8th grade Winter Basketball, North Central Missouri YMCA. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Nov. 7

North Central Missouri YMCA, Benefit dinner and auction, 5 p.m., Silent Auction, 6 p.m., Dinner, 7 p.m. Live Auction. Call 660-258-2388 for more information

.

Nov. 8

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Carry-out Turkey Dinner, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Carry-out dinners can be picked up in the Catholic school parking lot located at 210 W. John St., Brookfield. Homebound delivery can be arranged by calling 660-734-2147.

Fall Paint Party, Hosted by MOMS Breaking the Silence. 5 p.m., True Blue BBQ, New Cambria. $20 per person. RSVP to 660-226-5999.

Nov. 10

Stained Glass Class, Brookfield Parks & Recreation. 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. $35. Must be 18 to attend. 1 Center Drive, Brookfield. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

Nov. 19

Linn County Republican Women’s meeting, 6:30 p.m., at the Burris Community Center.

Nov. 24

Brookfield City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Brookfield City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

Nov 25

Brookfield Fire Department Firemen’s Ball Benefit Celebrating 150 Years! 8 p.m., - 11:30 p.m. Brookfield Elks Lodge. $5 donation. Tickets at the door or through a local firefighter. Live Music.

Nov. 28

Holiday Mart, Reeltime Cinema. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-258-2224 for more information.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please email your information in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.