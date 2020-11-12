Brookfield R-III releases winter activity guidelines

Linn County Leader

The Brookfield R-II School District has released guidelines for winter activities. On Monday, Dr. Kyle Collions sent a letter to parents outlining the restrictions for winter activities this year.

“Due to on-going concerns with the spread of COVID-19, the Brookfield R-III School District has adopted the Clarence Cannon Conference Spectator Guidelines for Winter Activities,” Collins said in the letter.

Each participant will be issued four tickets for events in the high school gym and two tickets for events in the middle school gym to distribute to family/friends. Both the ticket and entry fee must be presented for admittance to an event. Certain events may have greater ticket restrictions per participant based on the number of participants/teams competing.

Cheerleaders will be allowed to attend away games at the schools’ discretion.

There will be no pep band for conference games.

Concessions will be available with social distancing and sanitation measures in place.

Visiting fans will sit in the north bleachers and home fans will sit in the south bleachers at Brookfield High School. Other conference schools will have fan areas clearly designated and there will be no designated student sections.

“We continue to emphasize the following guidance: stay home if you are sick,” Collins said in the letter. No spectator should attend a Brookfield R-III athletic or extra-curricular event if they are sick.

The Brookfield R-III School District recommends that spectators sit with immediate family members and maintain a distance of six feet at all times from all others whenever possible.

District officials, in conjunction with the Linn County Health Department, recommends that everyone wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth any time it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

Additional hand sanitizer stations will be available at all athletic and extra-curricular events to assist in allowing spectators to wash and or sanitize their hands frequently.

Collins said many of the events will be available via livestream. Availability and directions for livestreaming events will be posted on the school website and Twitter account.

“Athletic and extra-curricular activities are an essential part of the development and education of our students. The Brookfield R-III School District recognizes the importance of these activities and believes that adhering to these outlined measures will help our students have as many of these experiences as possible,” Collins said noting guidelines may change depending on recommendations from local, state or federal authorities.