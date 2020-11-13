HMC implements no visitor guidelines

Chillicothe News

Effective tomorrow, Saturday, No. 14, Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) will no longer be allowing visitors.

“Saint Luke’s top priority is to care for our patients, staff, and community, and to keep everyone as healthy and safe as possible. With the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our region, Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital have revised visitor guidelines to “Level 5 No Visitors”,” Jordan Ferguson director of marketing and public relations for HMC said.

No visitors will be allowed in either HMC or Wright Memorial hospitals, their emergency departments, clinics, or maternity units. Limited exceptions allow visitation if patients are under the age of 18 or cognitively impaired and, in some instances if the patient is disabled or the care team determines family assistance is required.

In the labor and delivery department, once the patient is in labor she may have one designated support person, who may not leave and re-enter unless pre-approved.

These changes are effective in all St. Luke’s hospitals, effective at 7 a.m., Nov. 14.

For more specific information please go to Saint Luke’s Visitor Guidelines.