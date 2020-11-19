County Commission meets, discuss bridge on Harp Road, CARES Act funding

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov. 10 with Commissioners Dick King, Mike Brown, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Presiding Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Nov. 2, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Brown made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Brown-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Enterprise Township has asked about a bridge on Harp Road. It is washed out and needs repair so they may gravel the road. Foreman Meek will look at it.

Progress invoice for October was received from McClure on soft match project.

The Treasurer’s monthly reconciliation for October 2020 was reviewed.

Calls were taken regarding CARES Act funding.

A bid opening for brush removal was set for 10 a.m., however, no bids were received. Commissioners will advise townships involved.

The ECCHIC Claims Activity Summary and ProCare RX quarterly report for October were reviewed.

DNR’s Intended Use Plan notice for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and Set-Aside programs was received.

A call was made to Livingston County Commission to discuss CARES Act funding.

Commissioners called Shelby Creed regarding the County’s GHRPC mitigation plan.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Brown seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Brown-yes and Muck-yes.