Linn County area closings

Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Linn County the following businesses or organizations have closed or changed their hours of operations:

Senate Bill 40 is closed.

There will be no more permit or drivers license test given in Brookfield until further notice

Applegate Medical Group is closed until Nov. 25.

Celebrate Recovery on Monday evenings at the Assembly of God in Marceline.

Captain DansSteakhouse Barbecue Bar and Grill is open for carryout and curbside service only.

Brookfield McDonald’s has temporarily reduced hours to the following schedule: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday-Saturday,

The Walsworth Community Center is OPEN daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for walking. Social distancing and masks are required.



