Linn County area closings

Angie Talken
Linn County Leader

Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Linn County the following businesses or organizations have closed or changed their hours of operations:

  • Senate Bill 40 is closed.
  • There will be no more permit or drivers license test given in Brookfield until further notice
  • Applegate Medical Group is closed until Nov. 25.
  • Celebrate Recovery on Monday evenings at the Assembly of God in Marceline.
  • Captain DansSteakhouse Barbecue Bar and Grill is open for carryout and curbside service only.
  • Brookfield McDonald’s has temporarily reduced hours to the following schedule: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday-Saturday, 
  • The Walsworth Community Center is OPEN daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for walking. Social distancing and masks are required.
     

If you have a closing to announce please email the Linn County Leader at news@linncountyleader.com