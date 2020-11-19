Linn County area closings
Angie Talken
Linn County Leader
Due to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Linn County the following businesses or organizations have closed or changed their hours of operations:
- Senate Bill 40 is closed.
- There will be no more permit or drivers license test given in Brookfield until further notice
- Applegate Medical Group is closed until Nov. 25.
- Celebrate Recovery on Monday evenings at the Assembly of God in Marceline.
- Captain DansSteakhouse Barbecue Bar and Grill is open for carryout and curbside service only.
- Brookfield McDonald’s has temporarily reduced hours to the following schedule: 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 10:30 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday-Saturday,
- The Walsworth Community Center is OPEN daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for walking. Social distancing and masks are required.
If you have a closing to announce please email the Linn County Leader at news@linncountyleader.com.