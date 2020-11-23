59th annual Peanut Night to be held Nov. 28

Linn County Leader

The 59th annual Peanut Night is scheduled to go on as planned.

The always-popular event will begin at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 28. As in years past, there will be drive-thru peanut sales at the corner of Main and Ritchie streets in downtown Marceline. The Nativity scene will be lit by the Ministerial Alliance. Children are encouraged to bring letters to Santa to drop off with elves who will also be handing out candy. Santa is unable to visit this year.

At 6 p.m., a blessing and welcome will take place in Ripley park and a countdown to turning on the lights will also take place in Ripley Park.

Beginning on Nov. 23 and ending Nov. 28 the Elves-on-the Shelves Scavenger Hunt for children will take place. Those interested should pick up game cards from the following businesses: Ma Vic’s Corner Cafe, Los Chimas, Cafe Marceline, Historic Marceline Toy Company, the Paper Station, C&W Hardware, Busy Bee, Tiger Nutrition and Magnolia Antiques.

On Nov. 27-28 those interested can take part in early peanut sales at Ma Vic’s Corner Cafe, Cafe Marceline, Historic Marceline Toy Company, the Paper Station, C&W Hardware, Magnolia Antiques, Goodcents. Pre-sale peanuts can also be purchased at the Marceline Nutrition SIte on Friday, Nov. 27 only.