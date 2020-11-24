Brookfield/Linn County Calendar of events

Linn County Leader

Now - Dec 12

Registration, 3rd Grade – 8th Grade Winter Basketball, North Central Missouri YMCA. Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

Nov 25

Brookfield Fire Department Firemen’s Ball Benefit Celebrating 150 Years! 8 p.m., - 11:30 p.m. Brookfield Elks Lodge. $5 donation. Tickets at the door or through a local firefighter. Live Music.

Nov. 26

Community Thanksgiving Dinner: 11:26 a.m.-12:26 p.m., at Bethany Baptist Church, 305 E. Howell, Christian Life Center. Carry-out meals only. Call 660-376-3377 for more information.

Nov. 28

Holiday Mart, Reeltime Cinema. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield. Call 660-258-2224 for more information.

Dec. 10

Stained Glass Class, Brookfield Parks & Recreation. 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.. $35. Must be 18 to attend. 1 Center Drive, Brookfield. Call 660-258-5644 for more information.

To list your meeting, church event, service club, foundation, agency, fundraiser, significant birthday or anniversary in the Brookfield/Linn County Events Calendar, please email your information in writing, up to three months in advance, but no less than two weeks in advance, to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.