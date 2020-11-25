Thanksgiving closures

In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday the following closures or changes in city services have been announced.

City hall offices in both Brookfield and Marceline will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

There will be no trash collection in either city on Thursday, those customer’s trash will be collected Friday. In Marceline, the Friday trash pick-up will be on Saturday.

Other closures include: Marceline Municipal pool, closed, Thursday; Marceline Carnegie Library and Brookfield Library, closed Thursday and Friday; the United States Postal Service offices are closed Thursday and there will be no mail delivery.